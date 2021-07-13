Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Receives $24.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.25.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.
NYSE LL opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $577.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.50. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $35.10.
In other news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 6,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 51,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 4.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.
About Lumber Liquidators
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.
Featured Story: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.