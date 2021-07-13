Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Receives $24.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

NYSE LL opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $577.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.50. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 6,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 51,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 4.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

