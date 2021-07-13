Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LITE) CFO Wajid Ali Sells 6,481 Shares

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LITE) CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50.

NYSE LITE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,407. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

