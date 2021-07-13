Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

LYEL has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:LYEL opened at $16.27 on Monday. Lyell Immunopharma has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $18.90.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

