MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo Sells 90,000 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo sold 90,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $5,712,300.00.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,268. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

