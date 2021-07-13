MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTSI) Director Sells $5,514,300.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $5,514,300.00.

NYSE MTSI traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $59.71. 2,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,268. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

