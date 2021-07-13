Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $194.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company, with a collection of assets which includes the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers as well as development league teams – the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack; and esports teams. The company also owns professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York, United States. “

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $173.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 0.99. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $140.15 and a 12-month high of $207.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.80.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The business had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.89 million. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.0% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

See Also: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.