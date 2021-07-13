Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Purchased by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDGL. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 214.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDGL. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.60.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $103.00. 734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,754. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.48. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.06 and a 1-year high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53. As a group, research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

