Maecenas (ART) Trading 28.1% Lower Over Last Week

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Maecenas has a market cap of $233,763.47 and approximately $3.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maecenas has traded down 28.1% against the dollar. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00052096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00016200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.61 or 0.00846735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000395 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005382 BTC.

About Maecenas

ART is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.