Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 265,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 51,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter.

SKYY stock opened at $105.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.77. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $72.17 and a 1-year high of $112.02.

