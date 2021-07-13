Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 457 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

Shares of SSO stock opened at $124.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.63. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $63.86 and a one year high of $124.43.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.