Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,682 shares of company stock valued at $46,831,512 in the last three months. 10.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $703.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $653.47.

REGN opened at $574.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The firm has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

