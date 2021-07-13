Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Position Cut by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,027 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $144.14 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.74 and a 1 year high of $149.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.60 and a beta of 1.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MANH. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

