ManpowerGroup (MAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ManpowerGroup to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $116.63 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 76.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.58.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAN. Truist increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

