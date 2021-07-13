Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $82.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 40.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

MPC stock opened at $58.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.87.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,422,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,911,000 after purchasing an additional 147,210 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,636 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,994,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,908,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $581,983,000 after acquiring an additional 269,739 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,407,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,693,000 after acquiring an additional 123,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

