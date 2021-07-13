Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 237 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Welltower by 461.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,126,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,808,000 after acquiring an additional 926,121 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Welltower by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Welltower by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,037,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,063,000 after acquiring an additional 610,169 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.81.

WELL stock opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $87.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.39.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

