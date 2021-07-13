Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CACC. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.60.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $450.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $432.55. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.20. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $266.74 and a 52-week high of $539.00. The company has a current ratio of 35.08, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. The business had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 40.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

