Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,543 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Starbucks stock opened at $118.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.77. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.82 and a one year high of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a PE ratio of 141.03, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

