Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $573,000 Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,568,000 after purchasing an additional 66,936 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 223,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 38,429 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,476,000 after purchasing an additional 207,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAMR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

LAMR opened at $108.55 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $108.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

