Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:MBII) Director Pamela G. Marrone Sells 31,953 Shares

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:MBII) Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 31,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $49,207.62.

Shares of MBII opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.90.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

