Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Raised to $144.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $133.00 to $144.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.56.

Shares of MMC opened at $141.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $142.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,402,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 499,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,789,000 after purchasing an additional 152,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $428,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

