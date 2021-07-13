MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of MDU Resources Group worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $56,168,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,140,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,406 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,622,000 after acquiring an additional 375,994 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth $8,673,000. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth $8,406,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDU. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

MDU opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.85.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,206.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,294 shares of company stock worth $6,011,178 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

