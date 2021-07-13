Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDLA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Medallia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. cut their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

MDLA opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. Medallia has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 1.54.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,972,663. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 12,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $361,022.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 527,215 shares in the company, valued at $15,368,317.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,140 shares of company stock worth $10,864,456 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 5,268.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

