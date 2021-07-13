Meg R. Mueller Sells 11,250 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NYSE:FULT) Stock

Fulton Financial Co. (NYSE:FULT) EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00.

NYSE:FULT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.49. 639,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,501. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

