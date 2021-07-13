Menard Financial Group LLC Buys 310 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $371.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,614. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $338.03. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.39.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

