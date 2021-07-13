Menard Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Menard Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Endava by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Endava by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Endava by 3.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Endava by 3.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

DAVA traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $119.40. The company had a trading volume of 793 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,082. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.30. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $48.21 and a 12-month high of $120.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 150.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

