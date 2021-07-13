Menard Financial Group LLC Has $587,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 17.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $5.72 on Tuesday, hitting $211.20. 508,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,315,674. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $571.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $198.26 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.17.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.