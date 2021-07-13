Menard Financial Group LLC Invests $447,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.7% during the first quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 5,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $94,000. Wallace Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.8% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,713,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,147,000 after purchasing an additional 642,590 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

XOM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.85. The stock had a trading volume of 335,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,776,090. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $257.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

