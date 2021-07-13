Menard Financial Group LLC Makes New $401,000 Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.86.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $187.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $200.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.01.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

