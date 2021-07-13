MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1,288.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $14,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,858.37.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,526.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,431.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $941.44 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,286.72 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

