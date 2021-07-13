Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 131.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCY. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mercury General by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Mercury General stock opened at $64.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.38. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. Mercury General had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $951.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is 45.67%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.