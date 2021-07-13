Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO Sells $278,770.00 in Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $278,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Sakys also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $278,770.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, John Sakys sold 2,119 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total value of $541,764.73.

NASDAQ:MLAB traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.15. 19,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,110. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.54 and a twelve month high of $307.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.72 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.19.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.