Metacrine, Inc. (NYSE:MTCR) CEO Preston Klassen Buys 20,547 Shares

Metacrine, Inc. (NYSE:MTCR) CEO Preston Klassen acquired 20,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $74,791.08.

Metacrine stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. Metacrine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $16.19.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

