Metacrine, Inc. (NYSE:MTCR) CEO Preston Klassen Buys 20,547 Shares

Metacrine, Inc. (NYSE:MTCR) CEO Preston Klassen acquired 20,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $74,791.08.
Metacrine stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. Metacrine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $16.19.
About Metacrine
Recommended Story: G-20
Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.