Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Shares Down 5.4%

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)’s stock price dropped 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 29,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,460,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MILE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Metromile in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Metromile in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.57) by $8.20. The firm had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Metromile, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Metromile during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metromile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,311,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metromile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Metromile during the 1st quarter valued at $35,574,000. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metromile Company Profile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

