M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Given a $3.20 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $3.20 price target on M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC cut M&G from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America cut M&G from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.20.

MGPUF stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29. M&G has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

