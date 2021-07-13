MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,358 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,354,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,255,000 after acquiring an additional 985,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,133,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,019,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,409,000 after acquiring an additional 299,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,784,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,428 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In related news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,151,933.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTG shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

