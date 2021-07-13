MIB Coin (MIB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $158.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $552,066.57 and approximately $158.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded 59.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00030742 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00031544 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 419,488,606 coins and its circulating supply is 142,186,678 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

