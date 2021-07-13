Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $31,600.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $27,000.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $32,200.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $28,600.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $25,200.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $26,400.00.

Shares of NYSE TYME opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

