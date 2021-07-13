Michael J. Carpenter Sells 25,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CRWD) insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.09, for a total value of $4,902,250.00.
Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $261.79 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.37 and a twelve month high of $269.89.
About CrowdStrike
Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.