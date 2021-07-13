Michael J. Hartnett Sells 19,000 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:ROLL) Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.79, for a total value of $3,739,010.00.
Shares of ROLL traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $195.78. The company had a trading volume of 374 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,550. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $208.11.
About RBC Bearings
