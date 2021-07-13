Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $154.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Microchip is riding on consistent strength in its analog and microcontroller businesses. The company is likely to gain from dominance of its 8, 16 and 32-bit microcontrollers. Strategic acquisitions like Microsemi and Atmel have expanded the product portfolio, which augurs well for the longer haul. The company is also benefiting from recovery in demand across industrial, automotive and consumer end-markets, on reopening of economies and easing shelter-in-place guidelines, globally. Nevertheless, sluggish enterprise spending and supply-chain disruptions owing to coronavirus crisis are headwinds, at least in the near term. Significant debt burden along with increasing expenses on product development and susceptibility to forex headwinds are concerns. Shares of Microchip have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Longbow Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $144.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,392. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.42. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.67.

Shares of Microchip Technology are going to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

