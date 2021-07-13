Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives $151.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.82.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAA. Mizuho raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

MAA opened at $182.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 79.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $108.63 and a 1 year high of $182.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.24.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $961,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at $8,886,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,039 shares of company stock worth $4,960,570 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

