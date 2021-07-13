Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Position Decreased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,127,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MSEX shares. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of MSEX opened at $85.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $88.61.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $25,851.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $325,351. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

