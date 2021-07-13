Middlesex Water (NYSE:MSEX) Shares Gap Up to $85.22

Middlesex Water (NYSE:MSEX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.22, but opened at $95.95. Middlesex Water shares last traded at $93.62, with a volume of 3,251 shares.

In related news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $213,000.00.

About Middlesex Water (NYSE:MSEX)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

