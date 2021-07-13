MIK Capital LP Decreases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

MIK Capital LP lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,570 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 31,598 shares during the quarter. MIK Capital LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $48.19. 399,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,741,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.48 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $90.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.31.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

