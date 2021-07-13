MIK Capital LP Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,635 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 31.3% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,526,000 after purchasing an additional 269,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,016,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

NYSE:PWR traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.84 and a 52 week high of $101.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.