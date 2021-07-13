MIK Capital LP Makes New $133,000 Investment in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,787,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,736,000 after purchasing an additional 902,030 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the first quarter worth $3,394,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 747,717 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the first quarter worth $2,821,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the first quarter worth $2,028,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.65.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,622 shares in the company, valued at $477,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.08. 20,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,317. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.91.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

National CineMedia Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

