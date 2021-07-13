MIK Capital LP Takes $5.86 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 129,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,000. CF Industries comprises approximately 2.2% of MIK Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 161,248 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 131,185.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $49.70. 50,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,318. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,724,717.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 20,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $1,113,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $8,857,400. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

