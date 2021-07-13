Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Tops $51.65 on Top Exchanges (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 13th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for $51.65 or 0.00158413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $28.37 million and $176,621.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00043949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00110685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00159425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,682.27 or 1.00232330 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.88 or 0.00956509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 549,257 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

