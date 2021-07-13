Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:MIRM) Insider James E. Flynn Sells 66,675 Shares of Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:MIRM) insider James E. Flynn sold 66,675 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $1,086,135.75.

MIRM stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.02. 8,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,469. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $27.43.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

