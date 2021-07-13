Mission Produce, Inc. (NYSE:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez Sells 24,947 Shares of Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NYSE:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 24,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $550,580.29.

AVO traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $20.08. 191,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,256. Mission Produce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $22.93.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

